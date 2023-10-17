Israel-Hamas war: President Biden's Israel Visit Highlights Right To Self-Defense Amid Ongoing Conflict

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to pay a visit to Israel on Wednesday for discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During this visit, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that President Biden will emphasize Israel's right to self-defense, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas militants, which has now entered its 11th day.

Furthermore, Secretary Blinken mentioned that the United States and Israel have come to an agreement to formulate a plan aimed at facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in Gaza. This initiative is intended to provide relief and support to those affected by the conflict.

In a related development, Iran's foreign minister issued a warning, stating that Israel would not be allowed to act in Gaza without consequences, suggesting the possibility of "preemptive action" in the near future. This remark reflects the heightened tensions in the region, reported Hindustan Times.

It's important to note that Israel has expressed its determination to eliminate the Hamas movement, which governs Gaza, following an incident on October 7 where Hamas fighters entered Israeli territory, resulting in a significant loss of life, mainly among civilians. Gaza authorities have reported a high number of casualties, including a substantial proportion of children, with over 10,000 wounded individuals in hospitals facing shortages of essential supplies.

Additionally, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian asserted that the "resistance front" would not permit Israel to take any action in Gaza and that various options were under consideration, hinting at potential preemptive measures. Iran commonly refers to regional entities and forces opposed to Israel and the United States as part of the "resistance front."