Italy’s hardest-hit region shows quick improvement

Rome: The northern Italian region of Lombardy, the one-time epicentre of the country's coronavirus pandemic, has seen notable improvement in its COVID-19 data recently.

The region that includes the Italian financial centre of Milan, is home to around one-sixth of Italy's population of more than 60 million, reports Xinhua news agency.

It reached a positive milestone on Sunday: no single death from the COVID-19 in the region and just 33 new infections.

On Monday, cases rose slightly with 56 new cases and eight deaths.

But for a region that has seen nearly half of Italy's total COVID-19 mortalities -- 16,796 of the country's 35,058 total deaths -- Sunday's low totals were praised by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, as well as Lombardy Regional President Attilio Fontana. The recent positive developments in Lombardy mirrored those on a national level. On Monday, Italy recorded just 13 deaths; the day before, only three. There were just 190 new infections nationally on Monday, down from 219 a day earlier.