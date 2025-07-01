Jaishankar Condemns Terror Tolerance And Rejects Nuclear Intimidation Tactics

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a forceful statement during his United States visit, declaring that India will no longer succumb to nuclear intimidation tactics when confronting cross-border terrorism. Speaking at a high-profile event in New York, the senior BJP leader characterized the devastating Pahalgam attack as a calculated act of economic warfare designed to cripple Kashmir's tourism-dependent economy.

During his conversation with Newsweek CEO Dev Pragad at the publication's headquarters near the 9/11 Memorial in Manhattan, Jaishankar emphasized that the attack, which claimed 26 lives, was strategically orchestrated to inflict maximum economic damage on the region. The minister revealed that terrorists deliberately targeted victims based on their religious identity, indicating a sinister attempt to spark communal violence alongside economic disruption.

Jaishankar expressed frustration with the longstanding international narrative that has historically constrained India's counter-terrorism responses due to nuclear considerations involving Pakistan. He firmly rejected the premise that India should remain passive in the face of terrorist attacks simply because both nations possess nuclear capabilities, stating that this approach has only emboldened terrorist elements operating with perceived immunity.

The External Affairs Minister outlined India's evolved strategic approach, emphasizing that the country will no longer tolerate the argument that terrorists operating from across the border should be immune from retaliation. He specifically referenced India's Operation Sindoor and other counter-terrorism initiatives as examples of the nation's new proactive stance against terrorist threats, regardless of their geographical origins.

Addressing the complex dynamics of regional security, Jaishankar made it clear that India's patience with what he termed "nuclear blackmail" has reached its limit. He stated unequivocally that India will take necessary action to protect its citizens, even if it means crossing international boundaries to target those responsible for terrorist activities. This represents a significant shift from previous diplomatic approaches that prioritized de-escalation over direct confrontation.

The minister's comments reflect India's determination to challenge the traditional framework that has allowed terrorist organizations to operate with relative impunity by exploiting nuclear deterrence dynamics. He emphasized that India will no longer provide terrorists with what he called a "free pass" simply because they operate as proxy forces from neighboring territories.

When questioned about the role of China in shaping India-US relations, Jaishankar strongly disputed suggestions that bilateral ties between New Delhi and Washington are primarily defined by their shared concerns about Chinese influence. He characterized such interpretations as grossly oversimplified and potentially misleading, arguing that the relationship between the two democracies encompasses far broader areas of cooperation and mutual interest.

The External Affairs Minister described the India-US partnership as transformative, emphasizing that its significance extends well beyond any single geopolitical consideration. He rejected the notion that the relationship is primarily a response to Chinese regional ambitions, instead highlighting the multifaceted nature of cooperation between the world's oldest and largest democracies.

Jaishankar's remarks came during his participation in various diplomatic engagements in the United States, including the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting, demonstrating India's commitment to multilateral partnerships in addressing regional security challenges. His strong statements on terrorism and nuclear deterrence signal India's increasingly assertive approach to national security issues, marking a departure from previous diplomatic restraint in favor of more direct action against terrorist threats.