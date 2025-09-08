Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba steps down

Tokyo: Under fire over back-to-back election losses, Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stepped down on Sunday. His resignation throws the ruling Liberal Democratic Party into a leadership battle at a turbulent time.

“I have decided to resign from my position as president of the Liberal Democratic Party,” Ishiba said at a televised press conference. “I have told Secretary-General Moriyama to carry out the procedures for a presidential election... I would like him to begin the process of selecting a new president.”

The 68-year-old leader, who took office last October, had resisted calls to quit for weeks, warning that stepping down would create a political vacuum at a time when Japan faces “big challenges” — including US tariffs, rising prices, rice policy reforms and growing regional tensions.But Ishiba’s position weakened after back-to-back election defeats, with his ruling coalition losing majorities in both houses of parliament.

His resignation came just a day before the LDP was due to vote on whether to call an early leadership election — a move seen as a de facto no-confidence motion against him. Party heavyweights, including conservative veteran Taro Aso and several cabinet ministers, had openly demanded his exit. On Saturday, Ishiba met with Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, both of whom reportedly urged him to step aside ahead of the vote.