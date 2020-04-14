Japan PM Shinzo Abe criticised for 'stay at home' video

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday drew an angry response from some Twitter users after sharing a video of himself lounging on a sofa with his dog, drinking tea and reading, with a message telling people to stay at home.

"Who do you think you are?" became a top trend on Twitter, with users saying Abe's message ignored the plight of those struggling to make a living during the coronavirus outbreak.

"At a time when people are fighting for survival, to show a video of such luxury ... one can't help but wonder, 'who do you think you are?'," one Twitter user said.

Other Twitter users defended Abe, saying that even the prime minister should be allowed down time. Abe's representatives were not immediately available for comment outside normal office hours.



