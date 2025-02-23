Kash Patel takes oath as FBI chief on Bhagavad Gita

Washington: Kash Patel took oath as the ninth director of the FBI on the Bhagavad Gita and spoke about how a first-generation Indian kid is living the American dream, reflecting on his heritage. The US Senate voted 51 to 49 to confirm Patel on Thursday. Patel's family members and girlfriend were present during the oath ceremony on Friday. The oath ceremony was administered by US Attorney General Pam Bondi in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) on the White House campus. She asked Patel to place his hand on the Gita and raise his right hand to take the oath. "I am living the American dream. Anyone who thinks the American dream is dead, just look right here. You're talking to a first-generation Indian kid who's about to lead the law enforcement community, the greatest nation on God's green earth. That can't happen anywhere else," Patel, 44, said.

New York-born Patel has his roots in Gujarat. However, his parents are from East Africa - his mother is from Tanzania and his father is from Uganda. They came to the US from Canada in 1970. The family moved to Queens in New York - often called Little India -- in the late 70s. Patel was born and grew up there. Patel's parents are retired now and spend their time in both the US and Gujarat.