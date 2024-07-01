  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Kyiv rocked by explosions amid missile attacks

Kyiv rocked by explosions amid missile attacks
x
Highlights

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital amid Russian missile attacks, a local official and media outlets reported.

Kyiv: Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital amid Russian missile attacks, a local official and media outlets reported.

The air defence was operating near the capital, and the debris from the destroyed missile hit an apartment block in Kyiv's northern Obolonskyi district, said the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on social media.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, reports Xinhua news agency, citing Klitschko.

According to the media reports, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and five regions in northern, central and northeastern Ukraine during the attacks.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X