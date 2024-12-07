Lebanese Cabinet approves army deployment to south of Litani River

Beirut : Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary on Saturday confirmed that the country's Cabinet had approved the Lebanese army's deployment "in the area south of the Litani River."

He said that "the Lebanese army has begun sending its forces to the south and needs a lot of equipment, personnel, and supplies," adding that assistance was being sent to the military.

"The rubble and debris of destroyed buildings will be removed, and the areas in the south will be cleared of cluster bombs," the minister said, revealing that the Cabinet had also "agreed on a draft law to rebuild homes destroyed by the war."

According to Makary, Lebanon has deployed its army along the northern and eastern borders with Syria and "is taking appropriate measures in conjunction with the events there."

Makary made the announcements after attending a special Cabinet session held in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, during which Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati reiterated his call for the international community to put an end to Israel's ongoing violations of a ceasefire agreement and to withdraw from occupied territories.

The ceasefire, brokered by the United States and France, went into effect on November 27, aiming to halt nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Under the agreement, both sides agreed to a 60-day cessation of hostilities, with Israel gradually withdrawing its forces from southern Lebanon and Hezbollah retreating north of the Litani River.