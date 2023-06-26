Lightning strike kills 10 in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least 10 people were killed and six others injured after lighning struck several parts of Pakistan's Punjab province, officials said on Monday.

The fatalities were reported in the Sheikhupura and Narowal districts, where the lightning struck several houses after heavy rainfall, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured people were shifted nearby, whereas the rescue teams have been put on high alert across the province to meet any untoward situation.

In a tweet, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that pre-monsoon rains are forecast across the country till June 30, during which strong winds, thunder, and heavy rain are expected in various cities of Punjab.

She mentioned that the heavy rainfall has sparked concerns about flooding in urban areas and potential floods and landslides in mountainous regions.

"All concerned and local institutions have been instructed to be alert and tourists to be cautious. Citizens are requested to stay away from vulnerable infrastructure, power poles, and rivers during strong winds and rains to avoid any untoward incident," Rehman added.