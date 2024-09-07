Lightning strikes kill 50 people in 8 months in Cambodia

Phnom Penh: Lightning strikes have killed 50 people in Cambodia in the first eight months of 2024, down nearly 22 per cent from 64 deaths over the same period in 2023, a disaster management spokesman said on Saturday.

Besides the fatalities, thunderbolts injured 43 others during the January-August period this year, said Soth Kim Kolmony, the spokesperson for the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM).

The provinces with the highest number of lightning strikes were Siem Reap, Battambang, Prey Veng, Tboung Khmum and Banteay Meanchey, Xinhua news agency reported.

"To avoid the dangers of lightning strikes, people, particularly those living in rural areas, should stay in houses or shelters when there is storm or rain," he told Xinhua.

In addition to the casualties from lightning strikes, storms had also claimed four lives and injured 32 others, as well as caused collapses of 482 houses during the first eight months of this year, according to the spokesperson.

On Monday, Asian countries launched a national action plan for disaster risk reduction (2024-2028), aiming to minimise the impacts of disasters on people, the economy, and society.

"This action plan is a roadmap to build a safe and resilient community for sustainable national development with the common goal of reducing loss of lives, economic loss and damage to infrastructure," Senior Minister and NCDM's first Vice President Kun Kim said at the launching event held in the capital Phnom Penh.



