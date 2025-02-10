Live
- Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Majaka’ comes with a new track ‘Baby Maa’
- Sree Vishnu’s ‘#Single’ glimpse: Ahilarious ride!
- Funmoji team coms with an intense thriller starring Sushanth Mahan
- Vikrant Film Creations launches in style; producer Sivakrishna Mandalapuenters Telugu cinema
- 'Banners didn't feature MGR, Jayalalithaa': AIADMK leader clarifies on skipping EPS felicitation event
- Valentine's Day 2025: Celebrate Love with Thoughtful Gifts
- IIT Roorkee team finds superbug’s defense mechanism, to boost new treatments
- Paytm launched the ‘Receive Money QR Widget’; How to use it on Smartphones
- Simmons wants Bangladesh to get into a '50-over mentality' for Champions Trophy
- Delhi Congress Chief vows to strengthen party and win back people's trust after election setback
Just In
Massive Asteroid Could Strike Earth in 2032, Scientists Warn
Asteroid 2024 YR4 has a 2.3% chance of hitting Earth in 2032. NASA is tracking the space rock as scientists assess potential impact risks and damage.
Astronomers are closely observing asteroid 2024 YR4, which has a slight chance of impacting Earth on December 22, 2032. Discovered in December 2024 by the ATLAS observatory in Chile, this near-Earth object measures between 40 and 90 meters in diameter. Initial calculations indicated a 1.2 per cent probability of collision, but recent assessments have increased this to approximately 2.3 per cent, equating to a one in 43 chance.
Given its size, an impact from 2024 YR4 could release energy comparable to 7.6 megatons of TNT, potentially causing significant localized damage. The asteroid is currently rated at level 3 on the Torino Impact Hazard Scale, a system that categorizes the risk of near-Earth objects.
In response to this potential threat, the United Nations has activated the Planetary Defense Coordination Office for the first time. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are coordinating efforts to monitor the asteroid's trajectory. The James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to observe 2024 YR4 in March and May 2025 to refine size estimates and improve orbit predictions.
Experts highlight that while the current impact probability is low, continuous monitoring is essential. Historically, as more data becomes available, the likelihood of impact often decreases.