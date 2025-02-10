Massive Asteroid Could Strike Earth in 2032, Scientists Warn

Astronomers are closely observing asteroid 2024 YR4, which has a slight chance of impacting Earth on December 22, 2032. Discovered in December 2024 by the ATLAS observatory in Chile, this near-Earth object measures between 40 and 90 meters in diameter. Initial calculations indicated a 1.2 per cent probability of collision, but recent assessments have increased this to approximately 2.3 per cent, equating to a one in 43 chance.

Given its size, an impact from 2024 YR4 could release energy comparable to 7.6 megatons of TNT, potentially causing significant localized damage. The asteroid is currently rated at level 3 on the Torino Impact Hazard Scale, a system that categorizes the risk of near-Earth objects.

In response to this potential threat, the United Nations has activated the Planetary Defense Coordination Office for the first time. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) are coordinating efforts to monitor the asteroid's trajectory. The James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to observe 2024 YR4 in March and May 2025 to refine size estimates and improve orbit predictions.

Experts highlight that while the current impact probability is low, continuous monitoring is essential. Historically, as more data becomes available, the likelihood of impact often decreases.