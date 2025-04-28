Massive Power Outage Cripples Spain, Portugal, Parts of France; Millions Affected

A major power outage swept across Spain, Portugal, and parts of southern France on Monday, disrupting daily life for millions. The blackout brought metro systems to a halt, triggered flight delays, caused traffic chaos, and forced evacuations from buildings, including foreign embassies in Madrid.

Spanish electricity grid operator Red Eléctrica and Portugal's REN confirmed widespread disruptions to the power supply, with officials in both countries launching emergency response efforts. REN stated it was coordinating closely with European energy providers to restore power in phases, while also investigating the root cause of the outage.

“Plans for phased restoration are underway in cooperation with European grid operators,” a REN spokesperson said. “We remain in constant contact with civil protection authorities.”

In Madrid, parts of the city’s metro system were evacuated and traffic ground to a halt as traffic lights failed, according to local reports. Spanish radio also reported people trapped in stalled elevators and metro trains. A Reuters eyewitness said crowds gathered on city streets, and police were deployed to direct traffic around key buildings. One of Madrid’s iconic skyscrapers, home to the British Embassy, was among the buildings evacuated.

In Portugal, authorities reported that traffic lights across the country were affected, and metro services in Lisbon and Porto were shut down. Publico newspaper said Lisbon’s subway came to a complete stop, leaving passengers stuck inside trains. TAP Air Portugal confirmed Lisbon airport was operating on backup power, while Spain's airport operator AENA reported flight delays at various airports.

France’s grid operator RTE acknowledged a brief power disruption in the southern part of the country, though electricity was quickly restored. The operator said it is investigating the cause of the incident.

Emergency cabinet meetings were convened in Madrid and Lisbon as both governments assessed the widespread impact of the blackout.