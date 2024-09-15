Live
Mexico: 1 killed, 12 missing in landslide
A three-month-old baby was killed and 12 people went missing following a landslide in the town of San Luis Ayucan in the central State of Mexico, local authorities confirmed.
Mexico City: A three-month-old baby was killed and 12 people went missing following a landslide in the town of San Luis Ayucan in the central State of Mexico, local authorities confirmed.
Adrian Hernandez Romero, head of Civil Protection for the State of Mexico, said the landslide occurred on Friday night after heavy rainfall drenched the region.
The collapse damaged at least 10 homes and businesses, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting Romero.
Authorities have set up an emergency shelter at a nearby church and begun evacuating residents in the surrounding areas due to fears of further landslides.
Search and rescue efforts are ongoing with personnel from the Navy, the Army, the National Guard, local police, and specialised search dogs combing the area for the missing people.