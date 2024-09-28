Live
- Hyderabad Police Arrests Individual for Illegal Possession of Mephentermine Injection Vials
- Malkajgiri SOT police arrests a man for carrying illegal weapons
- India aims to become $3 trillion tourism economy by 2047
- Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan injured in accident, to miss Irani Cup and some Ranji Trophy matches
- Meta Introduces Location Tagging Feature for Threads Posts
- Musheer Khan's condition is stable at present, says hospital
- NASA-SpaceX to launch Crew 9 mission to bring back Sunita Williams
- Kandula Durgesh pays tribute to Gurram Jashuva, calls youth to draw inspiration from great poet
- Bengal: Army’s Spear Corps felicitates Naib Subedar Hokato Sema
- India’s gold reserves continue to rise, ETF buying surges
Just In
Myanmar's navy seizes over 1.4 million stimulant tablets
Myanmar's naval authorities have seized 1.478 million stimulant tablets in western Myanmar's Rakhine state, local media reported on Saturday, citing the police sources.
Yangon: Myanmar's naval authorities have seized 1.478 million stimulant tablets in western Myanmar's Rakhine state, local media reported on Saturday, citing the police sources.
The narcotics were confiscated in Kyaukphyu township of Rakhine state on Monday after local authorities, including Myanmar navy personnel, intercepted a motorboat, reports Xinhua, quoting the state-run daily The Mirror.
Four suspects on board the boat were arrested and two more suspects in connection with the case were also apprehended in Seikkyi Kanaungto township of Yangon region on Tuesday, the report said.
The narcotics are approximately valued at over 2.2 billion kyats (about US$1.04 million), the report added.
Investigations showed that the drugs were transported from Shan state to the Yangon region and were then enroute to Rakhine state via waterway.
The suspects were charged under the country's laws and further investigations are underway, it added.