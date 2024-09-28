  • Menu
Myanmar's navy seizes over 1.4 million stimulant tablets

Highlights

Myanmar's naval authorities have seized 1.478 million stimulant tablets in western Myanmar's Rakhine state, local media reported on Saturday, citing the police sources.

Yangon: Myanmar's naval authorities have seized 1.478 million stimulant tablets in western Myanmar's Rakhine state, local media reported on Saturday, citing the police sources.

The narcotics were confiscated in Kyaukphyu township of Rakhine state on Monday after local authorities, including Myanmar navy personnel, intercepted a motorboat, reports Xinhua, quoting the state-run daily The Mirror.

Four suspects on board the boat were arrested and two more suspects in connection with the case were also apprehended in Seikkyi Kanaungto township of Yangon region on Tuesday, the report said.

The narcotics are approximately valued at over 2.2 billion kyats (about US$1.04 million), the report added.

Investigations showed that the drugs were transported from Shan state to the Yangon region and were then enroute to Rakhine state via waterway.

The suspects were charged under the country's laws and further investigations are underway, it added.

