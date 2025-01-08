NASA Astronaut Captures Stunning Aurora from Space, Sparks Debate on Authenticity

Astronaut Donald Pettit, aboard the International Space Station (ISS), shared a captivating 9-second video of auroras that has sparked both admiration and skepticism online. The footage, showcasing swirling green lights across Earth's atmosphere, was posted with the caption “Flying over aurora; intensely green.” Pettit, part of Expedition 72, captured the mesmerizing view while floating in zero gravity, offering a rare perspective on the cosmic phenomenon.

The video quickly went viral, but it also stirred debate among viewers. Some were enchanted by the “gorgeous illumination” and described it as "pure magic." Others, however, questioned its authenticity, with a few suggesting that the visuals looked artificially enhanced or manipulated by AI. One user remarked, “Looks like AI. The Aurora Borealis ebbs and flows and moves around. It’s not a static image standing still that just flickers.”

While some viewers speculated that the video might be fake due to the intensity of the green hue, others marveled at the natural beauty of the auroras, with one user calling it "a massive emerald come alive." Despite the mixed reactions, many were in awe of the rare view of auroras from space.

What Are Auroras?

Auroras are a natural light display that occurs when charged particles from the Sun collide with atoms in Earth's atmosphere. The resulting energy creates stunning patterns of light in various colors, including the vivid green seen in Pettit’s footage. This green glow is produced when oxygen atoms react at specific altitudes, and due to Earth's magnetic field, the particles don’t reach the surface.

As the video continues to circulate, the debate over its authenticity highlights the intrigue that such stunning visuals continue to evoke among viewers.