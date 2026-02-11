Ananya Panday shares why she loves shooting with ‘bestie’ Farah Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has given fans a glimpse into a light-hearted shoot with filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, explaining why she enjoys working with her close friend.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ananya shared a video in which Farah Khan is seen serving her famous Yakhni pulao to the actress and her team during what appeared to be a shoot. The clip, filmed amid vanity lights, captured Farah chatting casually while plating the dish, adding to the relaxed atmosphere on set.

Sharing the moment, Ananya wrote, “Love shooting with my bestie @farahkhankunder,” expressing her fondness for the filmmaker. Farah later reposted the video on her own Instagram, responding with, “N I love getting food for my #bff @ananyapanday #callmebae.”

The hashtag “Call Me Bae” sparked interest among fans, as it appears to hint at their upcoming collaboration for the second season of the comedy-drama series. Call Me Bae is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, and directed by Colin D’Cunha. The series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

The show follows Bella, a former heiress who is forced to rebuild her life after losing her wealth. As she navigates the competitive world of Mumbai newsrooms, she discovers that her true strengths lie not in luxury, but in resilience and street-smart confidence.

Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, was last seen in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans, alongside Kartik Aaryan. Her upcoming project includes Chand Mera Dil, a passionate love story directed by Vivek Soni, which was announced in November last year.