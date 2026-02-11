Kotak Mahindra AMC deploys Pascal AI’s research platform

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. (KMAMC) announced the deployment of an agentic, context-driven AI research platform from Pascal AI to support and scale its institutional investment research workflows. Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said “Investment research today is shaped by both the quality of insights and the speed at which they are generated.

We are continuously looking for tools that help our investment teams strengthen conviction without compromising on governance or our philosophy. Pascal AI’s platform integrates with our research context while ensuring data sovereignty and security, enabling us to responsibly adopt advanced AI capabilities.”

This deployment reinforces Kotak Mahindra AMC’s commitment to strengthening its research processes with advanced tools that improve speed-to-insight, broaden coverage and deepen analytical rigor. The platform will operate within KMAMC’s secure infrastructure ensuring that proprietary data, investment frameworks and research judgement remain fully within the firm’s governance perimeter.