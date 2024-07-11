Live
- PV Satyanarayana and Srinivas Setty Honored at HYBIZ TV Media Awards 2024
- Rapid population growth hampers ability to provide resources: Ashok Chaudhary
- Crafting experiences: The artistic and culinary journey of Luv Dhingra
- Will not allow govt to kill tourism sector: Goa LoP
- Kerala set to emerge as AI nerve centre of India: CM Vijayan
- Will review Lok Sabha setback in Karnataka, rectify mistakes, says Shivakumar
- 12.5 crore jobs created in last 10 years: Union Minister
- Indian companies keen to explore investment opportunities in Austria: Industry
- Two lakh jobs in next five years in hospitality sector: Goa CM
- Gajapati ADM collapses on stage, dies
Just In
NATO summit declaration sends 'strong message' to Russia, North Korea over deepening ties
The declaration adopted by the leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) at this week's summit sends a strong message to Russia and North Korea
Seoul: The declaration adopted by the leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) at this week's summit sends a strong message to Russia and North Korea against their growing partnership and illegal military cooperation, an official said on Thursday.
The leaders of NATO member countries "strongly" condemned North Korea's exports of artillery shells and ballistic missiles to Russia and voiced "great concern" over the two countries' deepening partnership, Yonhap news agency reported.
"We welcome the adoption of the declaration," foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a press briefing.
"It sends a strong message to Russia and North Korea. We urge the countries to take the international community's concerns seriously and immediately stop related activities," Lim said.
The declaration came as the leaders of NATO member countries attended a summit in Washington on Wednesday, just weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced an upgrade of their security partnership with a treaty committing to mutual military assistance in case either of them is attacked.