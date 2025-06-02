NBA finals spotlights parity as Thunder, Pacers prove small markets can win big

The 2025 NBA Finals will see the Oklahoma City Thunder face off against the Indiana Pacers—two small-market teams that defy traditional NBA success models. With OKC ranking as the league’s third-smallest media market and Indiana the ninth, this matchup showcases how smart team-building, youth development, and chemistry can rival the old playbook of max contracts and superteams.

According to the Boston Globe, this series lacks the glitz of legacy markets like Los Angeles or New York but features the best teams from each conference. Both franchises avoided luxury tax spending and built their rosters without flashy free agent signings. “Prepare for an entertaining and intriguing Finals,” writes Gary Washburn, even if casual fans might need a quick intro to some lesser-known names.

The Indianapolis Star noted how the Pacers and Thunder took alternate but organic paths to success—prioritizing internal growth over high-stakes trades. While stars like Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came via trades, their teams cultivated chemistry quickly. Pacers center Myles Turner called it “a new blueprint” and suggested the era of superteams may be fading.

CBSSPORTS.com emphasized that this Finals may test the NBA’s embrace of parity, even if the league might have preferred a higher-profile team like the Knicks for marketing purposes. But in the era of League Pass and deep rosters, fans have greater access to great basketball from every corner of the league. “Good basketball and good stories” may prove to be the real draw.

Still, as The Athletic points out, revenue implications are real. Merchandise and ticket sales may be lower than if major-market teams had advanced. But because of fixed TV deals, ratings won’t hurt the league’s short-term finances. With last year’s Finals posting the lowest ratings since 2007, expectations are modest—but the quality of play may surprise many.

This year’s Finals is more than a championship—it’s a signal that the NBA’s path to success is changing, and small-market dreams are now very much alive.