NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti with GDDR7 128-Bit Memory Confirmed by Shipping Manifests

Shipping manifests have revealed exciting new details about NVIDIA’s upcoming graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti. According to the documents, these new GPUs will feature 128-bit memory and utilize SK hynix’s advanced GDDR7 memory technology.

The GeForce RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti are expected to be significant additions to NVIDIA’s RTX 50 series, promising improved performance and efficiency compared to previous generations. The use of GDDR7 memory will likely offer faster data transfer speeds and greater power efficiency, making these GPUs an appealing choice for gamers and professionals alike.

While pricing for the 5060 Ti is rumored to be more affordable than the current RTX 4060 Ti, the exact launch details remain under wraps. However, it’s clear that NVIDIA is aiming to continue pushing the boundaries of gaming performance with these new cards.

This confirmation comes as NVIDIA continues to expand its product lineup, with the RTX 50 series generating considerable interest in the tech community. Industry experts are eager to see how these new GPUs perform once they hit the market, especially with their advanced memory configurations.