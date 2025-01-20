NYT Strands Puzzle Hints and Answers for January 20, 2025: Wonderland

If you’re having trouble with today’s Strands puzzle, don’t worry! Here’s a simple guide to help you out. Strands is a fun word search game by NYT, and today’s theme is "Curiouser and curiouser!"

The hint for today’s Spangram is: "A magical, imaginary place."

Here are two hints to help you with some of the words:

Hint 1: A worm-like baby that turns into a butterfly. It starts with "C" and ends with "R."

Hint 2: A small, furry animal that comes out at night. It starts with "D" and ends with "E."

The Spangram today goes vertically (up and down).

Spangram Answer: Wonderland

Words for Today:

1. HATTER

2. RABBIT

3. CROQUET

4. DORMOUSE

5. CATERPILLAR

Good luck, and have fun solving!