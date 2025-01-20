Live
NYT Strands Puzzle Hints and Answers for January 20, 2025: Wonderland
Highlights
Need help with today's Strands puzzle? Check out the hints, Spangram answer, and theme words for January 20, 2025, featuring the magical 'Wonderland' theme.
If you’re having trouble with today’s Strands puzzle, don’t worry! Here’s a simple guide to help you out. Strands is a fun word search game by NYT, and today’s theme is "Curiouser and curiouser!"
The hint for today’s Spangram is: "A magical, imaginary place."
Here are two hints to help you with some of the words:
- Hint 1: A worm-like baby that turns into a butterfly. It starts with "C" and ends with "R."
- Hint 2: A small, furry animal that comes out at night. It starts with "D" and ends with "E."
The Spangram today goes vertically (up and down).
Spangram Answer: Wonderland
Words for Today:
1. HATTER
2. RABBIT
3. CROQUET
4. DORMOUSE
5. CATERPILLAR
Good luck, and have fun solving!
