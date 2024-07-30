Live
- FM Sitharaman slams Oppn’s ‘misleading campaign’ on Budget 2024, cites UPA-era figures
- Haryana CM urges teachers to contribute for country's development
- Punjab Guv-designate Kataria reaches Chandigarh
- After US, Japan raises doubts over presidential election result in Venezuela
- Paris Olympics: 'He has never returned empty-handed from any event,' says Sarabjot's coach Abhishek Rana
- Wayanad landslide toll touches 93; CM Vijayan describes it as worst disaster to hit Kerala
- Madras HC directs TN Police to provide protection for screening of Tamil film ‘Kavundapalayam’
- JP Nadda hails 'visionary' Budget, says it's based on four pillar of 'GYAN'
- Turkey detains 103 for drug trafficking, seizes over 1.3 tonnes of narcotics
- SC grants bail to Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case
Just In
Over 10,000 acres of monsoon paddy submerged in Myanmar
Over 10,000 acres of monsoon paddy have been submerged in Kyonpyaw township of Myanmar's Ayeyarwady region in recent days, the state-run daily Myanma Alin reported on Tuesday.
Yangon: Over 10,000 acres of monsoon paddy have been submerged in Kyonpyaw township of Myanmar's Ayeyarwady region in recent days, the state-run daily Myanma Alin reported on Tuesday.
The report said that the rise of a creek in the township and torrential rains have caused the paddy fields to be submerged, Xinhua news agency reported.
As of July 28, in Kyonpyaw township, 10,307 acres of monsoon paddy, 15 acres of tapioca fields and two acres of banana fields were flooded, with over 60 houses from three villages submerged, the report said.
Local authorities and rescue organisations have provided the affected residents with food and drinking water, it added.
Additionally, Ayeyarwady's Kangyidaunt township reported over 3,800 acres of submerged monsoon paddy.