Over 50 Indians Among 299 Migrants Deported from the US to Panama

The US deportation efforts have recently targeted a group of 299 migrants, including over 50 Indians, who were sent to Panama as part of the ongoing US immigration policy crackdown on illegal migration. Authorities are currently verifying the nationality of these individuals, presumed to be Indian migrants deported from the US. The Indian embassy in Panama confirmed that the deported Indians are "safe and secure" at a hotel in Panama City.

This latest move is part of a broader strategy, with Panama and Costa Rica among the Central American countries collaborating with the US on repatriating deported migrants. Many of these migrants are from Asia and the Middle East, sent to Panama after refusing to return to their home countries or due to their governments’ refusal to accept them.

The Indian embassy in Panama posted on social media: "Panamanian authorities have informed us that a group of Indians have reached Panama from the US. They are safe and secure at a hotel with all essential facilities. Embassy team has obtained consular access and is working closely with the host government to ensure their well-being."

The 50 Indians deported are currently housed at the Decapolis Hotel in Panama City, which has been turned into a temporary holding facility. Panamanian authorities confirmed that 13 of the 299 deported migrants have already been repatriated to their countries of origin, while another 175 are awaiting further repatriation plans.

Once their nationality is confirmed, these 50 Indian immigrants in the US will be issued emergency certificates, enabling them to return to India. Panama’s security ministry clarified that any migrants unwilling to return to their home countries will have to choose a third country. This immigration crackdown is a part of the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to secure the US borders and control illegal migration.

The deportation flights have sparked criticism from human rights organizations, who argue that these migrants, including Indian migrants, could face mistreatment. In response, the Panamanian government has assured that deported individuals are under the protection of local authorities and supported by the US through the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN refugee agency.

Costa Rica has also agreed to accept 200 migrants from India and Central Asia as part of the ongoing collaboration on US deportations, though updates on their status are still pending. Since February 5, a total of 332 Indians have been deported from the US, with more deportation flights expected to follow as the US continues its push to address illegal migration and border security.