Pak election commission imposes Rs 50,000 fine on PM Khan for violating election code

Pakistan's top election body has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Prime Minister Imran Khan for violating election code of conduct by addressing a rally in Swat ahead of the local government election in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had on March 15 barred him from visiting Swat to address a public rally, but the premier ignored the directives and addressed a rally a day later, the Express Tribune reported.

According to the new ECP code of conduct, no public office holder can visit the districts where elections are being held. The second phase of KhyberPakhtunkhwa local government elections is scheduled for March 31. The ECP had twice issued notices to Khan for violating the code of conduct.

The last notice was sent on March 21 for addressing a political rally in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand area. The Prime Minister and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the notices. According to the petition, "The notices have been issued despite new legislation regarding the election campaign." However, the IHC had refused to restrain the ECP from proceeding against the Prime Minister, saying the commission had a mandate to devise a code of conduct for transparent elections.

The ECP has banned PM Khan from attending meetings during the second phase of Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa local government elections.