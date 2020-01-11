Pakistan epitomises 'dark arts', no takers for its 'malware': India

United Nations: In a hard-hitting response, India said Pakistan "epitomises the dark arts", but there are no takers for its "malware" after Islamabad raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Security Council.

"One delegation that epitomises the dark arts has, yet again, displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said on Thursday.

"My simple response to Pakistan is even though it is late, neighbour, heal thyself of your malaise.

There are no takers here for your malware," Akbaruddin said, addressing the UN Security Council open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security Upholding the United Nations Charter.'

Akbaruddin's strong response came after Pakistan's envoy to the UN Munir Akram raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir while addressing the Council during the open debate.

The Pakistani envoy also raised the abrogation of Article 370, communications lockdown in Kashmir and referred to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan after an aerial combat in February last year after New Delhi had conducted counter-terror operations in Pakistan's Balakot.

Akram called on the Security Council and Secretary General Antonio Guterres to "act decisively to prevent a disastrous war between Pakistan and India."

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating it into two union territories.

Reacting sharply to India's decision, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled India's high commissioner.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

In his statement to the Council, Akbaruddin said that it is increasingly acknowledged that the 15-nation Security Council faces crises of identity and legitimacy, as well as relevance and performance.

"The globalisation of terror networks; the weaponisation of new technologies; the inability to counter those resorting to subversive statecraft are showing up the shortcomings of the Council."

Akbaruddin noted that in a world constantly in flux, the challenges to international peace and security are a step ahead of the systems designed to tackle them.