Pakistan: JUI-F chief’s convoy attacked

The convoy of Pakistan’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was targeted by unknown gunmen in Dera Ismail Khan, media reports said.

“The assailants opened fire on the convoy, aiming from two sides. Fortunately, all individuals, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, remained unharmed,” Pakistan media reports said.

The reports said that the JUI-F chief was passing through Dera Ismail Khan as part of his election campaign when the incident occurred.

“After the attack, Fazl successfully reached his ancestral home in Abdul Khel, where he is reported to be safe,” media reports said.

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghori condemned the attack, describing it as a cowardly act.

Reports said that Ghori expressed frustration over what he perceives as a lack of concrete action by the administration despite repeated warnings about the threats faced by the party's leadership.