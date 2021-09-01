Pakistan will not make isolated decision of recognising Taliban rule in Afghanistan: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said his country would not make an isolated decision of recognising Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press meet on Pakistan's evacuation efforts from the war-torn country, Chaudhry said "Pakistan's policy was clear" and that it would not take an isolated decision but "international and regional attitudes would be considered before a decision to recognise the new Afghan regime."

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US' complete troop withdrawal on August 31 after a costly two-decade war.

This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country to the UAE.



The Taliban insurgents stormed across Afghanistan and captured all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.



Thousands of Afghan nationals and foreigners have fled the country to escape the new Taliban regime and to seek asylum in different nations, including the US and many European nations, resulting in chaos and deaths.



Chaudhry said Pakistan played a key role in the evacuation process.



"We are extending maximum cooperation for the evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan and so far facilitated withdrawal of 10,302 foreigners," he said.



The minister said those evacuated included 155 Americans.



Out of them 113 had already gone to the US and the remaining 42 were expected to return soon.



He said 9,032 evacuated foreigners had already reached their countries.



He said all Pakistanis who wished to be repatriated had been evacuated from Afghanistan.



He also said that the air corridor opened to provide aid to Afghanistan would remain operational.



To a question on recent attacks against the Pakistan Army from the Afghan border, Chaudhary said change would not come overnight.



"This is a process and we should wait. The new Afghan authorities have given a clear stance and we hope they won't allow Afghanistan's soil to be used against any country," he said.



The minister said hopefully the woes of the Afghan people would come to end, resulting in stability in the country which would also be good for Pakistan.

"We have a message for the Afghan people that we pray for your peace and stability and will do whatever is possible to provide relief," he said.