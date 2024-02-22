Live
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy reviews on Revenue dept. in Nellore
- Sachin Tendulkar pays obeisance at Hazratbal, Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar; takes Shikara ride
- Olive Ridley turtles lay over 9K eggs in South Goa
- Sandeshkhali unrest: Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar dragged by cops during protest
- Meta’s Oversight Board extends its scope to Instagram Threads
- Indian researchers develop 'organoid' to help in neurodegenerative diseases
- Priyanka Chopra gives sneak peek into MM's 'first hike'; fans gush over her voice
- Army rescues stranded students in J&K
- J&K approves development of 7 new Industrial Estates
- Leaky blood vessels behind Long Covid-linked brain fog, says study
Just In
Palestinian death toll rises to 29,410
The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 29,410, with 69,465 others wounded since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, authorities said on Thursday.
Gaza: The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 29,410, with 69,465 others wounded since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, authorities said on Thursday.
As per Palestinian Health Ministry, the Israeli army killed 97 Palestinians and wounded 132 others during the past 24 hours, noting that some victims remain under the rubble amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defense and ambulance crews, Xinhua news agency reported.
At least 20 Palestinians, including children, were killed when an aircraft bombed a number of homes in the Al-Sabra and Al-Zaytoun neighborhoods in Gaza City.
The sources told Xinhua that artillery shells were fired towards residential homes in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza, resulting in casualties among the residents.
Warplanes also launched three raids on the border area in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, targeting homes without causing casualties.
Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023.