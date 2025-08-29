PM Modi Lands in Japan for Two-Day Official Visit – Live Updates

PM Narendra Modi on Friday (Aug 29) arrived on Modi Japan two-day trip official PM Modi Japan visit, where he will engage in a summit-level meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba. The visit from August 29–30 will witness the long-awaited 15th annual India-Japan summit, which has been postponed for the past few years.

The leaders will be likely to upgrade the 2008 Declaration on Security Cooperation covering defense hardware deals and other closer security links, and they are also set to announce a fresh “Economic Security” initiative that will serve to bolster supply chains in critical areas of rare minerals and Artificial Intelligence. Japanese investment targets in India are also on course to jump to nearly $68 billion.

Modi Japan LIVE updates:

The joint statement’s release, along with a “2035 Vision Statement,” will update the 2025 Vision Statement unveiled by PM Modi and former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe 10 years ago. The summit has historical relevance as it will celebrate 20 years of the inaugural annual India-Japan summit in 2005 when Japanese PM Junichiro Koizumi met with Indian PM Manmohan Singh in Delhi.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter) after landing in Tokyo, PM Modi expressed his gratitude towards the Indian diaspora in the Japanese capital. He wrote, “Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the India Japan relations here in Tokyo. They have kept their traditions alive while contributing to Japan as well. It’s inspiring.”

PM Modi warmly welcomed by Indians abroad.

PM Modi and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba’s two-day discussions are expected to be a continuation of the commitment towards building better defense and economic links, with an eye to closer long-term strategic collaboration as well.