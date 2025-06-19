PM Modi Politely Declines Trump’s Invite, Reaffirms No Scope for US Role in Sindoor Matter

Just a couple of weeks following the time that US president Donald Trump claimed credit for the facilitation of an "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan - and linked it to ongoing Modi Trump trade talk with Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister confirmed this week that there has not been any discussion or agreement at any level about US mediators with India and Pakistan and Pakistan, or even a discussion about the future India US relations 2025.

President Trump suggested a short meeting with Prime Minister Modi during his return from Canada However, Modi stated that he was faced with scheduling Sindoor pause controversy problems. Both leaders decided to schedule the conference at a later time.

The Prime Minister was to Croatia on his way to Canada this Wednesday. Both leaders were unable to get together during the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, because the US President was back in Washington early which cut his visit short.

Misri stressed that the discussion about halting military operations took place immediately in direct communication between India and Pakistan through established communication channels between the two countries which were initiated by Pakistan's request. He emphasized that India is firmly opposed to any type of mediation by a third party and also stressed the fact that there is unanimity of in the political sphere of India regarding this position.

Prime Minister Modi stated that to the US President Trump the fact that, at no time during the events did India take or accept any proposal of US mediation in the Modi declines Trump invite There was no suggestion or discussion about such involvement on any official level. India and Pakistan have been working through their respective military communication frameworks to discuss about ending hostilities, utilizing the process being initiated by Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi repeated India's opposition to mediation is unchanged and is a position that is supported by all sides of the political spectrum." Misri said