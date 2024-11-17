PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome in Abuja, begins bilateral talks with Nigerian President Tinubu

Abuja: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a ceremonial welcome at Abuja's Aso Rock Villa, which serves as the office and residence of the Nigerian Presidency, ahead of his one-on-one meeting with the country's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

PM Modi, who reached Abuja earlier today on a State Visit - the first by an Indian PM in 17 years and also his first to the West African region - will then hold delegation level talks that will review bilateral relations and also explore avenues to further expand and enhance the relationship between the two countries.

At the invitation of PM Modi, the Nigerian President had visited India last year for the G20 Summit as a guest country that eventually also paved the way for the African nation to participate in the upcoming G20 Summit in Brazil as an invitee country.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, at least five Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) will be exchanged following the bilateral talks, covering areas of culture, geological survey, digital public infrastructure, customs, traditional medicine, audio-visual cooperation, etc.

Nigeria, one of the largest economies in the continent, enjoys a strong and cordial relationship with India since 1960 after gaining independence. India-Nigeria relationship is underpinned by shared values of democracy, respect for pluralism, rule of law and diversity.

"Both the countries are multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-linguistic countries. And most importantly in recent times, Nigeria's active involvement in the African Union has increased and we see there is a strong partnership between our two countries in the context of India-Africa Forum Summit. Nigeria also has become a partner country of BRICS and it is currently holding the Chairship of the ECOWAS region, that is the West African region," stated Dammu Ravi, MEA's Secretary for Economic Relations, ahead of the PM's visit.

India has offered close to $400 million of development assistance to Nigeria, of which only $100 million has been used so far for various projects, particularly in the power sector, while $290 million is being repurposed for other initiatives and areas of interest.

India also offered around 500 ITEC scholarships to Nigeria, 250 each for civilian and defence experts who come to India for training. Overall, since the 1960s, India has trained about 27,500 Nigerian experts in India.

"As you all know that India's involvement in Africa has been very long. Indian teaching and teachers have been there in that country for several decades. Our teachers have helped to teach the students of several generations in Nigeria. Our defence cooperation is very active. Our military officers have helped to establish defence institutions, particularly the National Defence Academy, the National War College in Nigeria," said Ravi.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will interact with the Indian diaspora at a community event before leaving for Brazil to attend the G20 Summit.

"The Indian diaspora is very strong, about 60,000. It is the largest diaspora in West Africa. People-to-people contacts have been very strong and enduring. The bilateral trade has been very strong also, about $15 billion, close to it, and a significant part of it is oil imports from Nigeria into India. We also have a strong presence of the Indian companies in Nigeria, about $27 billion in cumulative terms has been invested by Indian companies in Nigeria. 200 Indian companies involved in a variety of sectors and Indian companies are the second largest employment provider in that country," detailed the MEA Secretary.

Earlier, as PM Modi arrived in Abuja late Saturday night, local time, he was welcomed by the Nigerian President at the airport and also members of the Indian community in the country who chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' as the PM interacted briefly with them.

"Landed a short while ago in Nigeria. Grateful for the warm welcome. May this visit deepen the bilateral friendship between our nations," PM Modi posted on X.

The PM also thanked the Indian diaspora in Nigeria for the warm welcome.

"Heartwarming to see the Indian community in Nigeria extending such a warm and vibrant welcome!" he wrote.