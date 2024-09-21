PM Modi receives grand welcome from Indian community on arrival in US

Philadelphia : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to an enthusiastic welcome in Philadelphia as he kicked off his three-day visit to the United States, on Saturday.

A large number of people from the Indian community in the US had gathered at the Philadelphia International Airport to give a warm welcome to PM Modi.

The Prime Minister interacted with the Indian diaspora on his arrival as people jostled to get a selfie with him.

"Landed in Philadelphia. Today's programme will be focused on the Quad Summit and the bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. I am sure the discussions throughout the day will contribute to making our planet better and addressing key global challenges," PM Modi posted on X after his arrival.

Hundreds had also gathered at the hotel where PM Modi will be putting up during his stay in Delaware.

Irrespective of the long flight, PM Modi and the travelling Indian delegation will have no time to get over the jetlag considering the busy schedule lined up for the day, immediately after their arrival.

The Prime Minister will be holding bilateral discussions with President Biden and other leaders of the Quad grouping, including Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.

Some key Indo-Pacific Economic Framework-related agreements and an India-US Drug Framework related MoU are expected to be signed following PM Modi's meeting with Biden. A bilateral fact sheet will also be released after the bilateral discussions between the two leaders.

The all-important sixth Quad Leaders' Summit - fourth in-person - is scheduled at around 4 PM EST (around 1.30 AM, India time on Sunday) at Archmere Academy, where Biden attended High school.

After the plenary session, the Quad leaders will gather together for the unveiling of Cancer Moonshot event, a signature initiative that aims at implementing innovative strategies to prevent, detect, treat, and alleviate the impact of cancer on patients and their families.

It is for the first time that Biden will also be hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington as President - including an "intimate leaders' dinner" at his private home following the Moonshot event - which the White House believes is "a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad Leaders", and the importance of the Quad to all countries.

"I look forward to joining my colleagues President Biden, Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida for the Quad Summit. The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good," said PM Modi before his departure, on Saturday.

Quad - a diplomatic partnership between India, the United States, Australia and Japan - remains committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

The Quad countries account for 1.9 billion combined population, 44 per cent of two-way merchandise trade across the Indo-Pacific region, US $34.8 trillion combined GDP and hold 30 per cent of Global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) stock.

Having swapped its turn with the US due to scheduling issues, India will now be hosting the 2025 Quad Summit as the relationship between the partner nations continues to expand both strategically and economically.

From Wilmington, Prime Minister Modi will travel to New York where he will address a diaspora rally at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island on Sunday which is expected to be attended by more than 16,000 people.

"The Indian community has distinguished itself in the USA, making a positive impact across diverse sectors. It’s always a delight to interact with them. At around 9:30 PM India time on Sunday, 22nd September, I will address the Modi and US programme in New York City. Let's celebrate the bonds that connect our nations!" said PM Modi after his arrival in the United States.

The Prime Minister will also be attending a Business Roundtable with CEOs of leading US companies in the cutting-edge areas of Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology besides holding bilateral meetings with several other world leaders during his stay in New York.

On Monday (September 23), PM Modi will address the Summit of the Future in the UN General Assembly that will bring together world leaders with the objective of enhancing multilateral cooperation and tackling the most pressing global challenges.



An outcome document Pact for the Future, along with annexes on the global digital compact and a declaration for future generations, are expected to be adopted by the world leaders during the event.