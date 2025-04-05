Pokémon GO Mega Audino Raid Day Event: Preparation Guide, Bonuses, Start Times, and Best Tips

The highly anticipated Pokémon GO Mega Audino Raid Day event is fast approaching, bringing a wave of exciting opportunities for players to capture the powerful Mega Audino and enjoy various in-game bonuses. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of this special event.

Event Overview & Start Times

Mega Audino Raid Day will take place on [insert date here], with raids happening globally at specific times. The event will run from [start time] to [end time], so be sure to check your local time zone for exact timings. During this window, Mega Audino will appear in Mega Raids, giving trainers a chance to battle and catch it.

Bonuses You Can Expect

There are several bonuses that will enhance your gameplay during this event:

Increased Mega Audino Raids: Mega Audino will appear in Mega Raids more frequently, allowing players ample chances to take it on.

Mega Energy: Defeating Mega Audino will reward you with Mega Energy, which is needed to evolve Audino into its Mega form. Be sure to stock up!

Event-Specific Shiny Rates: This event also increases the likelihood of encountering a shiny Mega Audino, so don’t miss out on the chance to add a rare shiny to your collection.

Additional Raid Rewards: You’ll also receive increased rewards like rare items, stardust, and possibly even a chance to catch higher IV Mega Audino.

Tips to Maximize Your Mega Audino Raid Day Experience

To help you prepare for Mega Audino Raid Day, here are some of the best tips:

Prepare Your Pokémon: To tackle Mega Audino, bring powerful Steel, Poison, and Ghost-type Pokémon. Audino’s Fairy-type moves are weak against these types, so selecting them will give you an edge in battle.

Team Up with Friends: Make the most of Pokémon GO’s multiplayer mechanics. Coordinating with friends will help you complete the raids more efficiently and earn extra bonuses.

Stock Up on Items: Make sure you have plenty of Raid Passes (either Remote or Premium), potions, and revives to stay prepared for multiple battles.

Use Incense and Lures: These items will boost your chances of encountering wild Pokémon during the event, which can help you gather more resources and Pokémon for future raids.

Maximize the Event Hours: Since the event runs for a limited time, try to engage in as many Mega Raids as possible to maximize your rewards, shiny chances, and Mega Energy.

Conclusion

Mega Audino Raid Day is shaping up to be a thrilling event for Pokémon GO fans. By planning ahead and following these tips, you'll be able to take full advantage of the event's bonuses and increase your chances of capturing a shiny Mega Audino. Don’t miss out—get ready for an exciting day of raids and rewards!

Make sure to check your local time for the event’s start and get prepared to battle, catch, and evolve this powerful Pokémon into its Mega form!