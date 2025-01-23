Pregnant Women Rush for Early C-Sections Due to US Citizenship Policy

Many pregnant women from other countries are going to hospitals in the US, asking for early C-sections.

This is because of a new policy by US President Donald Trump, which stops children born to illegal immigrants from getting US citizenship. Women who are 6 or 7 months pregnant are trying to give birth before the policy starts, hoping their babies will become US citizens.

Doctors are warning that C-sections for women at 6 or 7 months pregnant are dangerous for both the mother and the baby.

Premature babies can have serious health problems, like lung and stomach issues, low weight, and developmental delays. But many women still want the early deliveries, even though doctors say it’s not safe.

Dr. S.G. Mukkala, a doctor in Texas, said that in the past few days, more than 20 couples asked him for early C-sections. He is worried about the risks to the mothers and babies just to get US citizenship. Hospitals are getting full because so many women are asking for early births, according to local news.