Russia exits N-treaty with US
Moscow: In a major response to US President Donald Trump’s provocative move to deploy nuclear submarines near Russia, Moscow has formally announced its withdrawal from the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. The Kremlin has blamed Trump’s deployment of nuclear submarines
and “the actions of Western countries” for creating a “direct threat” to Russia’s security.
