Russia launches new corvette for Pacific Fleet

Moscow: The Russian Navy launched a new Project 20385 corvette 'Provorny' for its Pacific Fleet on Tuesday.

"Today we are launching the first serial-produced next-generation Project 20385 corvette" at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg, the Tass news agency reported, citing Acting Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, as saying at the launch ceremony.

Gremyashchiy, the lead vessel of the project, has already entered service with the Pacific Fleet and earned "a reputation of a reliable and modern corvette capable of performing a wide range of tasks," Moiseyev said, according to Xinhua news agency.

The new corvette will enter service with the Russian navy soon, he said.

The Project 20385 large multipurpose corvettes, developed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, are built to detect and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, ensure landings, and solve various tasks in near-sea zones. They are equipped with artillery, anti-missile, anti-submarine, sonar and radar systems, and a deck for the Ka-27 helicopter.