Russia receives invitation to attend Biden's inauguration

Moscow: The US has sent an invitation to Russia to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden scheduled for January 20, the Russian Embassy in Washington D.C. confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have received the invitation. Ambassador (of Russia in the US Anatoly Antonov) is expected to take part (in the inauguration ceremony)," the diplomatic mission told TASS News.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted in November 2020 that Ambassador Antonov could attend the inauguration ceremony of the new US President.

However, the participation of foreign countries' representatives at this event is not stipulated, he noted.

For the first time since the US presidential elections took place on November 3, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Biden congratulating the latter on his victory.

The congratulatory message came after Biden won the US Electoral College vote that officially determines the presidency.

When Biden was projected to win the election, Russia had said that it was "proper to wait for the official results" referring to certification of the outcome by the Electoral College.