Russia has launched 479 drones in Ukraine in the largest war Russia drone attack overnight according to the Ukrainian military said on Monday.

Alongside drones 20 missiles of a variety of kinds were fired into different areas of Ukraine according to the Ukrainian air force reported.

The Russia Ukraine conflict typically begins late in the evening, and begins in the morning since drones are difficult to detect in the darkness.

Russia has repeatedly smashed civilian areas in Ukraine with drones armed with Shahed during the war that lasted more than three years. The largest drone bombardment has killed more than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians, as per the United Nations.

Ukraine's air force announced that its air defenses were able to intercept and destroy 277 drones and 19 missiles. declaring that only 10 drones and missiles struck their targets. The military said that one victim was injured. It was impossible to independently confirm the assertions.

The recent increase in aerial combat has coincided with an intensified Russian battlefront push across the east and northeastern regions of the approximately 1,100-kilometer (620-mile) frontline.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared late on Sunday that in some of these regions, "the situation is very difficult." Zelenskyy offered no specifics.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff said special forces engaged in operations hit two Russian fighter jets based in the Savasleyka airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region located about 700 kilometers (about 400 miles) north from bordering the Ukrainian border. The statement didn't mention what the planes were struck by as there is no response on the claims of Russian authorities. A few Russian war journalists claimed there were no injuries caused to warplanes.

Russian officials have claimed that the recent increased attacks have been part of slew of retaliatory strikes against overnight drone strike against air bases that housed the nuclear capability of strategic bombers. A strike against the Ukrainian air base located in Dubno located situated in western Rivne Region, came as a prime example of kind of response according to officials from the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.