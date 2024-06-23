Russia's provision of precision weapons to North Korea would leave no line for Seoul's aid to Ukraine

Seoul: National security adviser Chang Ho-jin on Sunday said that South Korea will not be bound by anything with regard to its assistance to Ukraine if Russia provides North Korea with precision weapons.



Director of National Security Chang made the remark during a TV appearance, underscoring the point that Seoul's decision on whether to provide weapons to Ukraine depends on how Russia's military cooperation with North Korea goes, reports Yonhap news agency.

"I would like to emphasise that it all depends on what Russia will do," Chang said on KBS TV. "Will there be any line remaining for us if Russia gives precision weapons to North Korea?"

Chang's remark means South Korea could provide lethal weapons to Ukraine if Russia crosses the line.

South Korea has said it will reconsider its position of not supplying weapons to Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty that commits each other to mutual defence and military technology cooperation.

Putin has since warned Seoul's weapons provision to Ukraine would be a "very big mistake."

Chang said not only South Korea but also Russia should make efforts to improve bilateral relations.

"If they want to restore and move Korea-Russia relations forward, I would like to reiterate that the Russian side should think carefully," he said.