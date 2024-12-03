Live
- Rajya Sabha approves amendments to Oilfields Act, Union Ministry Puri hails 'historic move'
- Collective Action Urged to Eradicate Child Labor and Support Rescued Children
- Hyderabad: 4th Batch of Agniveers Passes Out at Artillery Centre – Major Milestone for Indian Army
- Hyderabad Needs Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investment for Global Competitiveness: CM Revanth Reddy
- PhonePe Launches Affordable Dengue and Malaria Health Insurance at Rs. 59 Per Year
- 'Crocodile tears': JMM hits back at Babulal Marandi for claims on Paharia tribe
- Shiva Balaji Hospital Temporarily Sealed Following Patient Death Investigation
- Shravanabelagola to Honour Jain Acharya with Grand Memorial Inauguration Nishidi is to be dedicated on 6 Dec
- Bhopal gas tragedy: MP CM pays tribute to victims, says ‘he was in city that fateful night’
- PM Modi lauds Rajya Sabha’s approval of amendments to Oilfields Act
Just In
S Korea reports two additional avian influenza cases at regional farms
South Korea has confirmed two more cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza at regional farms, bringing the season's total to seven.
Seoul: South Korea has confirmed two more cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza at regional farms, bringing the season's total to seven.
Authorities said the cases were reported at a duck farm in Gangjin in South Jeolla Province, 410 kms south of Seoul, and a chicken farm in Sejong, 113 kms south of Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.
The farm owners reported an unusual increase in livestock deaths the previous day, prompting quarantine authorities to conduct detailed inspections.
The Gangjin farm was raising around 22,000 ducks, while the Sejong farm had approximately 233,000 chickens.
To prevent further spread, the government has issued a nationwide standstill order for all poultry farms until 1 P.M. on Wednesday. Authorities are carrying out epidemiological investigations and culling operations at the two farms.