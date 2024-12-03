S Korea reports two additional avian influenza cases at regional farms

Seoul: South Korea has confirmed two more cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza at regional farms, bringing the season's total to seven.

Authorities said the cases were reported at a duck farm in Gangjin in South Jeolla Province, 410 kms south of Seoul, and a chicken farm in Sejong, 113 kms south of Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.

The farm owners reported an unusual increase in livestock deaths the previous day, prompting quarantine authorities to conduct detailed inspections.

The Gangjin farm was raising around 22,000 ducks, while the Sejong farm had approximately 233,000 chickens.

To prevent further spread, the government has issued a nationwide standstill order for all poultry farms until 1 P.M. on Wednesday. Authorities are carrying out epidemiological investigations and culling operations at the two farms.