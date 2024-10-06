Live
- Hyderabad Toofans eye success in new era of Hockey India League
- I Will Usher in Indiramma Rajyam with Development” - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
- UFC 307: Pereira extends dominance with record-setting win over Rountree Jr
- BJP will win in Haryana, says Manoj Tiwari, dismissing Kejriwal's 'double-engine' remarks
- Islamabad tense as PTI continues protest amid uncertainty over KP CM's whereabouts
- Rajanth Singh lauds armed forces for rescuing 2 foreign mountaineers from U'khand
- BJP's double-engine means inflation, corruption: Arvind Kejriwal in AAP's Janta ki Adalat
- Medvedev beats Arnaldi under roof in Shanghai, doubles matches cancelled due to rain
- Gujarat: Cotton cultivation rises by 9 lakh hectares in two decades
- Kiran Choudhary dismisses Haryana exit polls, says BJP will form govt
Just In
Second Dutch evacuation flight from Lebanon lands in Eindhoven
The second Dutch evacuation flight from Lebanon landed at an airport in the southeastern city of Eindhoven.
The Hague: The second Dutch evacuation flight from Lebanon landed at an airport in the southeastern city of Eindhoven.
The flight landed just before 9 p.m. (local time) on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Onboard the aircraft were 170 passengers, including more than 100 Dutch nationals. The remaining passengers were citizens from Belgium, France, Austria and Spain, who were evacuated at the request of their respective governments.
The first Dutch evacuation flight had landed in the city with more than 100 Dutch nationals the previous evening.
At this time, no further Dutch repatriation flights from Lebanon are scheduled, according to Dutch media reports.
The Dutch Foreign Ministry said earlier this week that several hundred Dutch citizens would be evacuated, warning that the security situation in Lebanon had become increasingly uncertain.
The Dutch government has committed to continuing its efforts to assist those wishing to return to the Netherlands from Lebanon, through military and commercial flights, as well as by cooperating with repatriation flights organised by other countries.