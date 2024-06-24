  • Menu
Seven killed in landslide in Afghanistan

Kabul: At least seven people have been confirmed dead as a landslide struck a village in east Afghanistan's Paktia province, state-run media Bakhtar News Agency reported on Monday.

The natural disaster happened late Sunday in the province's Jakaorgor village in Janikhail district when the landslide swept through a residential house, reports Xinhua news agency.

People in remote areas of Afghanistan mostly inhabit mud houses, which are vulnerable to natural disasters, including downpours, snowfall, and earthquakes.

