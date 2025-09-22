Live
- Odisha govt to build new secretariat
- MoU signed for satellite port
- Devotees throng Samaleswari to witness special ritual
- BJD to gherao Assembly tomorrow
- Stay away from addiction, CM Majhi exhorts youth
- Police told to be polite with devotees
- Vijayawada Utsav to showcase city’s heritage
- Swachhathon promo run organised
- CP couple offers silk robes to goddess
- Maiden bilateral maritime exercise in Mediterranean comes to a close
Should get Nobel: Trump
New York/ Washington: US President Donald Trump repeated the claim that he solved the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year with trade and...
New York/ Washington: US President Donald Trump repeated the claim that he solved the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year with trade and asserted that he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for ‘ending seven wars’. "On the world stage, we are once again doing things that we are just respected at a level that we have never been respected before. We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So, we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia," Trump said at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner.
