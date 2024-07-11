  • Menu
Singaporean authorities seize over 600 kg smokeless tobacco

Singapore: Singapore's law enforcement officers seized more than 600 kg of smokeless tobacco in operations conducted through May and June, according to a statement issued by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) Thursday.

HSA and police officers attended the joint operations, and 27 offenders are assisting with investigations for peddling and possession of smokeless tobacco products, Xinhua news agency reported.

Smokeless tobacco, such as chewing tobacco, snuff and snus, is prohibited in the city-state. It contains carcinogens, or chemicals known to cause cancer. Anyone convicted of the import, distribution, or sale of smokeless tobacco is liable to a fine, imprisonment, or both.

Officers found smokeless tobacco hidden under drain covers and stuffed into rubbish bins and electrical boxes at Chander and Veerasamy roads, the authorities said.

