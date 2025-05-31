  • Menu
South Korea: Police apprehend arson suspect in subway fire after hundreds escape through tunnel

Police on Saturday apprehended a man in his 60s for suspected arson inside a Seoul subway train that prompted hundreds of passengers to evacuate through a tunnel, officials said.

According to police and witnesses, the suspect allegedly set fire to pieces of clothes inside the Line No. 5 subway traveling between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations at 8:47 a.m. after boarding the train with a lighter-type torch and a fuel container, Yonhap news agency reported.

More than 400 passengers escaped through the tunnel, with 21 of them being sent to the hospital for injuries, such as smoke inhalation and a fractured ankle. No serious injuries have so far been reported.

Passengers and the train conductor initially contained the flames with fire extinguishers before they were fully extinguished at about 10:24 a.m. Authorities dispatched 230 personnel, including firefighters and police officers, to the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody by police near Yeouinaru Station at 9:45 a.m. after being on the run.

Subway services between Yeouido and Aeogae stations were suspended for awhile before resuming at 10:06 a.m.

Police plan to question the suspect about the motive and conduct a forensic examination of the scene.

Investigations are currently underway, and authorities are actively looking into the matter. Further details are awaited.

