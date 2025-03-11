South Korean Acting Prez vows 'zero tolerance' for violence amid imminent ruling on Yoon's impeachment

Seoul : South Korean Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Tuesday pledged "zero tolerance" for any acts of violence as the Constitutional Court is set to deliver its ruling on whether to reinstate or remove impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The court is expected to announce its decision as early as this week, raising concerns over potential clashes as both Yoon's supporters and opponents are anticipated to gather in large numbers.

"The government will guarantee the right to hold lawful and peaceful rallies to the fullest extent," Choi said during a Cabinet meeting.

"However, any illegal or violent demonstrations, as well as any challenges to public authority, will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law, without exception."

Expressing concerns over escalating social conflicts and physical clashes, he urged people to uphold a mature civic consciousness befitting the nation's status, emphasising that the international community is closely monitoring the situation, Yonhap news agency reported.

Since Yoon's suspension by the Opposition-controlled National Assembly in December over his short-lived imposition of martial law, mass rallies have taken place across the country.

Earlier, hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered near the National Assembly, demanding Yoon's removal. However, demonstrations have since diminished following his impeachment.

Meanwhile, Yoon's supporters have continued to stage large-scale rallies near the presidential residence in Seoul and other cities, calling for his reinstatement.

Amid concerns over possible unrest, police earlier announced they would mobilise all available resources and designate areas surrounding the Constitutional Court as special crime prevention zones on the day of the ruling.

Earlier in the day, some lawmakers of Opposition parties said that they will stage a hunger strike calling for a verdict by the Constitutional Court to officially remove Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his failed bid to impose martial law.

A group of Opposition lawmakers, including from the main rivals Democratic Party (DP), the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party, told reporters that they will go on a hunger strike, urging the court to swiftly dismiss Yoon, who was released from detention last Saturday.

Yoon's release came as another court allowed him to stand trial without physical detention, citing some questions about the legality of investigations over his charges.