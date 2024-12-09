Live
- Blackberrys unveils their latest wedding campaign - ‘Being Real Suits You’
- Adani Group to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan towards key infra projects
- Ghanaian police arrest 30 suspects in post-election violence
- South Africa top WTC standings with series win over Sri Lanka
- 25 lakh elderly above 70 enrol for Ayushman cards in less than 2 months: Centre
- South Korea: Yoon placed under travel ban amid martial law probe as political turmoil deepens
- Higher industrial activity spurs power demand in November: Report
- Major fire averted at govt hospital in Gwalior
- TGPSC Group-2 Exam Hall Tickets Released: Download Now for December 15 & 16 Exams
- Kanlaon volcano in Philippines erupts, spews plume of ash and gas
Just In
South Korean civic groups to stage another candlelight vigil calling for President's impeachment
South Korean civic groups were set to stage another candlelight vigil near the National Assembly on Monday to call for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over last week's botched martial law declaration.
Seoul : South Korean civic groups were set to stage another candlelight vigil near the National Assembly on Monday to call for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over last week's botched martial law declaration.
The rally, led by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), one of the largest umbrella labor unions in the country, is scheduled to take place near exit five of the National Assembly Station at 6 pm, Yonhap news agency reported.
The KCTU said it would hold the rally in the same location every day, a continuation of the massive rallies that brought a swarm of protesters to the streets during the weekend.
Another progressive civic group, named Candlelight Action, also announced plans to stage a protest at 7 p.m. demanding the immediate impeachment and arrest of Yoon.
Near Gwanghwamun in central Seoul, conservative groups will hold a separate rally in opposition to Yoon's impeachment and continue the daily protests until Saturday.