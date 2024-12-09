South Korean civic groups to stage another candlelight vigil calling for President's impeachment

Seoul : South Korean civic groups were set to stage another candlelight vigil near the National Assembly on Monday to call for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over last week's botched martial law declaration.

The rally, led by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), one of the largest umbrella labor unions in the country, is scheduled to take place near exit five of the National Assembly Station at 6 pm, Yonhap news agency reported.

The KCTU said it would hold the rally in the same location every day, a continuation of the massive rallies that brought a swarm of protesters to the streets during the weekend.

Another progressive civic group, named Candlelight Action, also announced plans to stage a protest at 7 p.m. demanding the immediate impeachment and arrest of Yoon.

Near Gwanghwamun in central Seoul, conservative groups will hold a separate rally in opposition to Yoon's impeachment and continue the daily protests until Saturday.