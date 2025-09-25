Live
- Abbott’s 'Project Ksheersagar:' Empowering Indian Dairy Farmers and Supporting the Local Milk Supply
- Asian Palm Oil Alliance and Council for Palm Oil Producing Countries to build a stable and sustainable Palm Oil supply chain
- Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Marks Record-Breaking Start with Over 38 Crore Customer Visits in the first two days
- Maruti Suzuki INVICTO, India’s premium Strong Hybrid UV, secures 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP assessment
- Samsung Brings ‘AI Home: Future Living, Now’ to India
- Hyderabad to Become BCG’s Fifth Office in India, Driving Talent Development and Multifold Growth
- JSW Steel Coated Products and Police Bust Counterfeit Operation in Kadapa; Major Seizure of Fake JSW SILVER Products
- ServiceNow University Launches in India to Empower 1 Million Learners with Future-Ready AI Skills
- Unity Small Finance Bank Taps IBM to Fast-Track Customer Experience Innovation with Streamlined Application Management
- Chief Minister unveils the logo for Pravasi Rajasthani Divas
Sundar Pichai Joins Gemini AI Trend with 3D Figurine Image
Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares a 3D figurine of himself using Gemini AI’s Nano Banana, joining the viral retro selfie trend.
Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai joined a fun trend using the company’s new AI tool, Gemini. The trend involves creating a small 3D figurine or “baby version” of yourself. People have been sharing these retro-style images online after Gemini’s image editing tool became popular.
The trend became famous after Josh Woodward, a VP at Google, tweeted that Gemini had created over 5 billion images in less than a month. He highlighted the new fun idea of making tiny figurine selfies.
Pichai joined in the fun by creating his own 3D figurine and posting it on social media. He jokingly added that it was “5 billion and 1,” referring to his image being added to Gemini’s total.
In short, it’s a lighthearted moment where even the Google CEO participated in a viral AI image trend, showing the fun side of technology.