Sundar Pichai Joins Gemini AI Trend with 3D Figurine Image

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai joined a fun trend using the company’s new AI tool, Gemini. The trend involves creating a small 3D figurine or “baby version” of yourself. People have been sharing these retro-style images online after Gemini’s image editing tool became popular.

The trend became famous after Josh Woodward, a VP at Google, tweeted that Gemini had created over 5 billion images in less than a month. He highlighted the new fun idea of making tiny figurine selfies.

Pichai joined in the fun by creating his own 3D figurine and posting it on social media. He jokingly added that it was “5 billion and 1,” referring to his image being added to Gemini’s total.

In short, it’s a lighthearted moment where even the Google CEO participated in a viral AI image trend, showing the fun side of technology.