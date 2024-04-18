Live
Suu Kyi moved from prison to house arrest due to heat
Bangkok: Myanmar's jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest as a health measure due to a heat wave, the military government said as it freed more than 3,000 prisoners under an amnesty to mark this week's traditional New Year holiday. Suu Kyi, 78, and Win Myint, the 72-year-old former president of her ousted government, were among the elderly and infirm prisoners moved to house arrest because of the severe heat, military spokesperson Maj Gen General Zaw Min Tun told foreign media representatives late Tuesday.
