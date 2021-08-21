Taliban Seized 150 Passengers At Kabul Airport Where The Majority Of Them Are Estimated To Be Indian
- On their way to the International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, Taliban militants kidnapped 150 people.
- According to them, the majority of those kidnapped are Indians, but there are also Afghan nationals and Sikhs in Afghanistan.
On their way to the International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, Taliban militants kidnapped 150 people. The majority of them are estimated to be Indian nationals. The incident has been confirmed by local media. According to them, the majority of those kidnapped are Indians, but there are also Afghan nationals and Sikhs in Afghanistan. Indians have also been beaten up, as per reports. This time, though, the government is in charge.
All of these persons were abducted near Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport. Every one of these people were abducted this morning from the Karzai Airport.
The Taliban had seized around 150 individuals, including Indians, according to local news sites in Kabul. According to a tweet by Sharif Hassan, a Kabul-based correspondent for The New York Times, who quoted a Taliban spokeswoman, the Taliban denied the claim.