Taliban Seized 150 Passengers At Kabul Airport Where The Majority Of Them Are Estimated To Be Indian

On their way to the International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, Taliban militants kidnapped 150 people. The majority of them are estimated to be Indian nationals. The incident has been confirmed by local media. According to them, the majority of those kidnapped are Indians, but there are also Afghan nationals and Sikhs in Afghanistan. Indians have also been beaten up, as per reports. This time, though, the government is in charge.



All of these persons were abducted near Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport. Every one of these people were abducted this morning from the Karzai Airport.

The Taliban had seized around 150 individuals, including Indians, according to local news sites in Kabul. According to a tweet by Sharif Hassan, a Kabul-based correspondent for The New York Times, who quoted a Taliban spokeswoman, the Taliban denied the claim.

Men affiliated with the Taliban have abducted over 150 people, mostly Indian citizens, from an area close to Hamid Karzai International Airport earlier this morning, a source confirmed to Kabul Now.



Following that, a group of Taliban arrived and brought them to Tarakhil, which is east of Kabul. The Indians were beaten severely during this time. According to the report, he jumped by opening the minivan's window.

This comes only hours after an Indian Air Force transport plane successfully evacuated roughly 85 Indians from Kabul; the plane landed safely in Tajikistan, according to sources, and a second plane is on standby in India for future evacuations.

According to reports, an Indian team is still stationed outside Kabul Airport to safely remove Indian people. These officers are assisting the Indians who are stuck there. This plane had landed in Tajikistan for fuel, as per the report. Officials from the Indian government are working on a campaign to ensure the safe repatriation of Indian citizens from Kabul.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry Officials stated that all embassy workers have been rescued, an estimated 1,000 residents remain in numerous locations across the war-torn country, and determining their whereabouts and status is proving difficult because not all of them registered with the embassy. Around 200 Sikhs and Hindus are among those who have sought safety at a gurudwara in Kabul.

While, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that the government is "very attentively" following the situation in Kabul and Afghanistan but the immediate focus is on securely evacuating all residents. When questioned how India views and interacts with Taliban officials, he said it was still "early days," but without direct commenting he declined to say whether India was in contact with the Taliban.